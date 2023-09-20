Body found near Hamilton railroad tracks

BreakingNews
No foul play suspected at this time.

48 minutes ago
Hamilton Police and the Butler County Coroner’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person found Tuesday afternoon near railroad tracks in the 600 block of Pershing Avenue.

At about 12:15 p.m., CSX Railroad workers inspecting property along the tracks discovered the body in tall grass. It is believed to be male, but identification could take some time due to decomposition, according to police and the coroner’s office.

“Doesn’t appear to be any foul play at this time,” said Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler. He said it also does not appear the person was hit by a train.

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

