Body found in Franklin shed has been identified

The body of a man found in a shed behind a Franklin residence Friday morning has been identified.
Franklin’s Acting Police Chief Brian Pacifico said the man was identified as Nathaniel Mitchell, 37, who has no known address. Police were looking for a different suspect for a theft when they found the body Friday morning in a shed behind 43 N. Main St.
There is no indication of foul play, Pacifico said Monday night, adding that the death may have been an overdose.
Mitchell would stay in the shed with a woman periodically and he had previous drug-related contacts with police, Pacifico said.
An autopsy is pending by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.