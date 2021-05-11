Bob Evans applies for liquor licenses at area locations

He said when the division gets an application, they will notify local legislative authorities and nearby public institutions, like churches and schools, who can object.

The division would also check the quota status for each location based on the liquor permit class requested in the application, Gravely said.

Other steps include verifying with the county Board of Elections to see if the permit location is wet or dry status. There are inspections required by applicants as well.

In Montgomery County, the chain applied for D2 and D6 permits at the Miamisburg and Riverside locations, which would allow Bob Evans to serve wine and mixed drinks and allow them to serve on Sundays. At the Centerville location, the chain applied for a D1 permit and a D6 permit, which would allow them to serve beer and serve on Sundays.

It is not clear why Bob Evans decided to apply for liquor permits. Bob Evans did not immediately respond to requests for comment.