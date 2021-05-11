Bob Evans applies for liquor licenses at area locations

Bob Evan’s customers may soon be able to enjoy mimosas with their pancakes and sausage at some Ohio locations.
The New Albany-based chain has filed several applications for liquor licenses across Ohio, including three in Montgomery County, according to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control. Those locations are: 220 Byers Road, Miamisburg; 1285 Woodman Dr., Riverside; and 7115 Far Hills Ave., Centerville.
In Clark County, the chain applied for permits for their location at 1600 W. First St., Springfield, and in Bulter County, the chain applied for permits at 3524 Indian Meadows Drive in Fairfield.
Additional locations include three locations in Warren County: 40 Sharts Drive in Springboro; 8100 Arbor Square Drive in Mason and 3269 Village Drive in Middletown.
Michael Gravely, a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Commerce, which oversees the Division of Liquor Control, said it usually takes several weeks for a liquor license to be issued.
He said when the division gets an application, they will notify local legislative authorities and nearby public institutions, like churches and schools, who can object.
The division would also check the quota status for each location based on the liquor permit class requested in the application, Gravely said.
Other steps include verifying with the county Board of Elections to see if the permit location is wet or dry status. There are inspections required by applicants as well.
In Montgomery County, the chain applied for D2 and D6 permits at the Miamisburg and Riverside locations, which would allow Bob Evans to serve wine and mixed drinks and allow them to serve on Sundays. At the Centerville location, the chain applied for a D1 permit and a D6 permit, which would allow them to serve beer and serve on Sundays.
It is not clear why Bob Evans decided to apply for liquor permits. Bob Evans did not immediately respond to requests for comment.