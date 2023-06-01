Beth Lane in Hamilton sees second fire in a month

Hamilton firefighters said a fire on Beth Lane early Thursday morning involved heavy fire and smoke.
The blaze is the second on the small west side court this month.
Thursday’s fire happened on the second and third floors on multiple sides of an apartment building there. Several fire and EMS units were on the scene and assisted occupants with removing belongings. The Hamilton Fire Marshall and first responders secured the building.
Fire officials did not say whether anyone was hurt, or what may be the cause.
On May 9, two residents and a firefighter sustained minor injuries after an apartment building blaze on the same road. None of those injured suffered burns. Fire Chief Mark Mercer said the injured residents, who were hurt while escaping the building, were transported to an emergency room for treatment. The firefighter sustained an injured ankle.
The Journal-News reported that Ross High School student Justin Pence helped saved those who jumped after the fire trapped two on the top floor, including a woman who was deaf. Pence was able to communicate with her during the rescue because he had sign language education.
In that blaze, firefighters from Ross and Fairfield assisted Hamilton.
