Best of Butler County winners sneak peek: Hamilton’s Wings on Brookwood takes 4 categories

That was never more evident than after the restaurant reopened its dining room following being closed, then offering curb-side service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That first date back, not sure what to expect, Snider said customers were lined out the front door.

“The support they give us is incredible,” she said.

That support was evident in this year’s Best of Butler County contest, where Wings on Brookwood was a winner in Best Chicken Sandwich, Best French Fries, Best Nachos and Best Wings. It was also a finalist in five other categories.

We’re preparing to release all of our Best of Butler County winners on Friday, and we’re providing an early look at a few of those winners this week. To get the winners before anyone else, sign up for our Midday Break newsletter.

» Sign up for our Midday Break newsletter

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Wings on Brookwood has 28 employees, both full- and part-time, including two of Snider’s four daughters, Erin Kuhlman and Meagan Bertram. Some of her employees have celebrated more than 15 years at Wings on Brookwood. When asked about that loyalty, Snider said: “I’m insanely blessed.”

Her two other daughters, Katie Plummer and Robin Szary, and some of her seven grandchildren have worked at the restaurant on special occasions like New Year’s Eve and Super Bowl Sunday.

“If you’re born into this family, you have to touch chicken,” Snider said with a laugh. “It’s not much of a legacy, but it’s all I got.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The menu is simple and is listed on a two-sided laminated sheet of paper. It includes appetizers, salads, soups, burgers, sandwiches, wings, boneless wings and chicken tenders.

Don’t look for any pizza, fish and chips or steak.

Chicken is part of the restaurant’s name for a reason.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” she said. “What we do, we do it well. There is no secret. We work very hard.”

Restaurant chains are constantly updating their menus due to rising food costs. Snider said a case of chicken fluctuated between $52 and $111 in less than a month.

But Snider prefers to not adjust her prices so often.

“Sometimes you make money and sometimes you don’t make as much,” she said.

The inside of the restaurant is small and decorated with beer signs. There are six wooden booths, 36 additional seats and 30 patio seats. During a recent lunch, most of the inside seats were filled.

“They’re like all my family,” she said of her customers. “It’s like a big family dinner. It’s like having your house full of family members.”

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Wings on Brookwood

WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: 147 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton

CONTACT: 513-844-1312