Best of Butler County: All retail-related finalists

33 minutes ago
We have a sneak peek at the finalists for our retail categories in the Best of Butler County contest.

Voting starts Monday, and you can vote once per day per category through Friday, March 14. Click here for how to get involved in the contest.

Here are your finalists in drinking-related subcategories, listed in alphabetical order.

Best Antique Store

• Confident&true

• Lock & Key Boutique

• Ohio Valley Antique Mall

• Sara’s House

• The Blue Cottage

• Venice Pavilion Antiques

• West Chester Antique Center

Best Appliance Store

• Erie Hardware & Appliance

• George’s Appliance

• Hometown Appliances

• Lowe’s Home Improvement

• Pate Appliance Service

Best Bookstore

• Barnes & Noble

• Bookish Boutique

• Half Price Books

Best Boutique

• Bru’s Boutique & Beyond

• Lahvdah

• Lock & Key Boutique

• Rhinestone Revival Boutique

• The Local Boutique + Social House

• Wildfire Hygge Goods

Best Florist

• Armbruster Florist Inc.

• Blissful Blooms Floral

• Flowers By Roger Inc

• Max Stacy Flowers

• Oberer’s Flowers

• The Fig Tree Florist & Gifts

Best Furniture Store

• Cincinnati Overstock Warehouse

• Furniture Fair

• Lovely’s Furniture

• Muenchens Furniture

• Riley’s Furniture & Mattress

• S & J’s Furniture and Mattress

• Sims Furniture

Best Jeweler

• Hannoush Jewelers

• JL Jewelers

• KAY Jewelers

• Kendra Scott

• Keva Jewelers

• Yelton Fine Jewelers

Best Liquor Store

• Beckett Wine & State Liquor Agency

• Liberty Wine & Liquor

• Liquor Quick

• Jungle Jim’s International Market

• Middletown Fine Wine & Spirits

• Noonan’s Party Supply

• Oxford Spirits

Best Metaphysical Shop

• Arius & Phos

• Seraph By The River

• Sterling Seraph

• The Alternative Path-Coexist

• The Posh Pagan

• The Witches Market

Best Place to Buy a Bicycle

• Bicycle House

• BikeWise Oxford

• DICK’S Sporting Goods

• Spoken Bicycles

• Trek Bicycle Cincinnati West Chester

Best Place to Buy a Mattress

• Furniture Fair

• Lovely’s Furniture

• Riley’s Furniture & Mattress

• The Original Mattress Factory

Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift

• Bru’s Boutique & Beyond

• FLEURISH (Home): Boutique & Gifts (Hamilton)

• Lahvdah

• Sara’s House

• Sterling Seraph

• The Alternative Path-Coexist

• Wildfire Hygge Goods

Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes

• Bru’s Boutique & Beyond

• Carter’s

• Once Upon A Child

• Pen + Nash Co.

• Reruns For Wee Ones

Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies

• Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Boating Center

• Roberson’s Sporting Goods

• Rural King

Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes

• Bru’s Boutique & Beyond

• Duluth Trading Company

• Jake’s Toggery

• Kohl’s

Best Place to Buy Women’s Clothes

• Bru’s Boutique & Beyond

• Iron Rose Mercantile

• Lahvdah

• Rhinestone Revival Boutique

• The Local Boutique + Social House

• Wildfire Hygge Goods

