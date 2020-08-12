Bearded dragon abandoned at shelter available for adoption

A bearded dragon that was abandoned overnight last week at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton with a Colombian red-tailed boa is now available for adoption.
To adopt Reptar, visit www.hsdayton.org/adopt to fill out an application and send it to adoptions@hsdayton.org. Applications are reviewed in the order they are received.
A woman who was fostering the boa decided to adopt the snake.
Both reptiles were discovered by staff the shelter last Wednesday morning.
The boa was in an overturned large brown box that appeared to have been pushed off the back of a truck. Several staff members were needed to flip the box over.
“We pride ourselves on being the only organization in the Dayton region that helps all types of animals,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “However, dumping animals like this is not only illegal, but it is dangerous to the animals. These reptiles require a certain warm temperature to be safe.”