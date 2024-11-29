Bartels Farm and its Christmas trees reach milestone year

The Bartels planted the first Christmas trees on the 124-acre farm in 2008. Steve and Judy Bartels, along with their son, Brian, and his wife, Kara. offer Christmas trees, wreaths, a live nativity and holiday shopping from their family farm and gift shop at 4427 Cotton Run Road in Wayne Twp.

The family has farmed in Ohio for six generations. Prior to becoming a Christmas tree farm, the farm was dedicated to farming crops and raising livestock like cattle and sheep.

To commemorate the occasion, Kara created a 10-day trip down memory lane to get ready for opening weekend — Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Hours are 10 a.m. to dark on Friday and Saturday, and noon to dark on Sunday. Then, Bartels Farm will be open the following two weekends on Saturdays and Sundays only through Dec. 15.

The Canaan Fir, a hybrid tree developed at Ohio State University, is the most popular cut tree the farm sells. Bartels Farm offers cut trees as well as ball and burlap trees, which are primarily Colorado Blue Spruce and a few Eastern White Pines.

Trees are priced according to height, and trees are available in popular sizes of 7 feet and 8 feet. Some customers cut their own trees, while others have the staff cut them down. 9-foot trees can be special-ordered.

“We have families that come every year,” Bartels said. “People come from as far away as Dayton and Northern Kentucky as well as from the surrounding communities.”

The business of a family

In 2009, Steve retired after working for 39 years as The Ohio State University Extension educator for Butler County. Judy, now retired, served as a Registered Nurse for more than 40 years with Mercy Hospital and she taught nursing at Butler Tech. The couple is active in Jacksonburg United Methodist Church, and they enjoy cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Brian is a Firefighter/EMT-P for the City of Fairborn. He acts as the farm’s manager, and he has always had a love of agriculture and nature. His love began at the age of 8, when his grandfather, Ralph, allowed him and his sister, Amy, to have a small sheep flock on the farm. Brian married his best friend, Kara, in 2011, and they have two children.

“People love coming to the farm, and they enjoy themselves when they’re here,” said Brian Bartels. “It’s pretty rewarding.”

The family partners with local and International vendors to offer a variety of gift items, including wreaths made with fresh greenery from the farm, a collection of Santa Claus ornaments, gnomes, nutcrackers, stained glass wall hangings, festive decorations and more. There are two gift shop displays on site.

For example, Erin Simpson Sloan and her family make handmade decorated wreaths from Bartels greenery. About 40 wreaths will be available for sale.

Steve’s brother John, and his wife, Jewel, will have a display of homemade Maple syrup. Judy’s sister, Sharon Alford, will be on hand to help with merchandising.

Refreshments, including cookies, hot chocolate and popcorn will also be available. On opening weekend, Nick and Kathy Forrest will prepare lamb dishes made from home-raised lambs. Samples of lamb brats will be available on Friday and Bourbon-style meatballs will be available on Saturday.

MORE DETAILS

For more information visit www.bartels.com or find Bartels Farm on Facebook.