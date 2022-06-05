Badin boys win state volleyball championship

Badin High School won its first-ever boys state volleyball championship Sunday, knocking off Catholic rival Carroll in four sets at Pickerington Central High School outside Columbus.
Badin won the first two sets of the Division II title match, 25-22 and 25-21, before Carroll rallied 25-17 in the third set of the best-of-five competition.
The fourth set was a barnburner, as neither team could build more than a one-point lead down the stretch. Badin had match points at 24-23 and 26-25, but couldn’t convert. Carroll had set points at 27-26 and 28-27, on the verge of forcing a fifth set, but Badin kept getting side outs.
Finally Badin ran off three straight points, winning the fourth set 30-28 and laying claim to the Division II state championship.
It was the first state final appearance for both teams, according to Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association records.
Badin senior outside hitter Eli Halverson was named first-team all-state Sunday, while Rams sophomore setter Jordan Brockman made second-team all-state. Carroll junior middle blocker Reese Monnin made the first team, and his teammate Andrew Saraga, a senior libero, was honorable mention all-state.
In Saturday’s semifinals, Badin swept Columbus St. Francis DeSales, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24. Carroll also swept its semifinal against Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.
Division I tournament
Beavercreek and Centerville both reached the state semifinals, but lost Sunday to powerhouses from Cincinnati’s Greater Catholic League South Division.
Beavercreek lost a five-set overtime heartbreaker to 2021 state champion Moeller, falling 26-28, 25-21, 19-25, 25-12, 16-14.
Beavercreek senior outside hitter Josh Culpepper, who last week was named West Regional player of the year, also made the all-state first team Sunday. Beavercreek junior setter Collin Brown made honorable mention all-state.
Centerville struggled Sunday against 2021 state runner-up Elder, falling in straight sets, 25-5, 25-15, 25-17. Elks senior middle blocker/outside hitter Aidan Buirley was named first-team all-state, with teammate Corey Holbrook, a senior outside hitter, making honorable mention.
In Saturday’s state quarterfinals, Centerville beat Cleveland St. Ignatius, three sets to one — 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15 — and Beavercreek swept Hudson in three sets, 25-17, 27-25, 25-22.
Elder and Moeller played in the Division I state final later Sunday.
