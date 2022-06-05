Badin boys win state volleyball championship

Badin senior outside hitter Eli Halverson was named first-team all-state Sunday, while Rams sophomore setter Jordan Brockman made second-team all-state. Carroll junior middle blocker Reese Monnin made the first team, and his teammate Andrew Saraga, a senior libero, was honorable mention all-state.

In Saturday’s semifinals, Badin swept Columbus St. Francis DeSales, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24. Carroll also swept its semifinal against Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.

Division I tournament

Beavercreek and Centerville both reached the state semifinals, but lost Sunday to powerhouses from Cincinnati’s Greater Catholic League South Division.

Beavercreek lost a five-set overtime heartbreaker to 2021 state champion Moeller, falling 26-28, 25-21, 19-25, 25-12, 16-14.

Beavercreek senior outside hitter Josh Culpepper, who last week was named West Regional player of the year, also made the all-state first team Sunday. Beavercreek junior setter Collin Brown made honorable mention all-state.

Centerville struggled Sunday against 2021 state runner-up Elder, falling in straight sets, 25-5, 25-15, 25-17. Elks senior middle blocker/outside hitter Aidan Buirley was named first-team all-state, with teammate Corey Holbrook, a senior outside hitter, making honorable mention.

In Saturday’s state quarterfinals, Centerville beat Cleveland St. Ignatius, three sets to one — 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15 — and Beavercreek swept Hudson in three sets, 25-17, 27-25, 25-22.

Elder and Moeller played in the Division I state final later Sunday.