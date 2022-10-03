Atrium Medical Center names Kevin Harlan new president

MIDDLETOWN — Atrium Medical Center has named a former Upper Valley Medical Center leader as its new president.
Kevin Harlan assumed the role Monday after having been at Upper Valley in Troy, another Premier Health hospital, the past two years. He has 40 years of experience in the health care industry with more than half of that as a president/CEO, according to Barbara Johnson, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Premier Health.
While leading Upper Valley, Harlan helped it achieve designations as a Level III trauma center and Level II cardiac cath lab, as well as credentialing as a Primary Stroke Center, Atrium officials said in a news release. It also had successful annual Joint Commission surveys and got a renovated Special Care Nursery funded by the community while Harlan was at the helm.
Harlan has also served as president and CEO of the Grand Lake Health System.
“It’s been a pleasure and honor to partner with my colleagues at UVMC and members of the community in serving Miami County and surrounding areas, and I want to thank them for making me feel so at home,” Harlan said. “Atrium Medical Center is similarly a tremendous asset to the communities of Butler and Warren counties, and I’m excited to work with others to build upon those strengths in support of Middletown and nearby communities.”
Harlan has an Associate’s Degree in Radiology from Sinclair College, a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Natural Sciences from Wright State University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Central Michigan University. He sits on the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association board and executive committee; serves on the Hospice of Miami County Board, development boards in Troy and Piqua and The Hundred Club of Miami County, Atrium officials said.
He will serve as Upper Valley’s interim president until his successor there is named.
About the Author