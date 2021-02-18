Another round of snowfall hits southwest Ohio: How much did you get?

People in the Miami Valley looked out their windows Thursday morning to what’s become a familiar scene: a fresh layer of snow covering yards, sidewalks and streets.
Most communities reported around an inch of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Mason is leading the region so far with a 1.8 inches recorded as of 7:37 a.m.
After an already snowy week, another 1-2 inches is expected to fall throughout today and into Friday morning, according to the NWS. Accumulations could cause slick roads, so drivers should be cautious.
Check out how much snow you and your neighbors have received so far below. Totals will be updated as they come in throughout the day.
Butler County:
- Liberty Twp., 1 inch at 6:37 a.m. Thursday
- Monroe, 1 inch at 6:37 a.m. Thursday
Darke County:
- Bardford, 0.6 inches at 6:30 a.m. Thursday
- Versailles, 0.8 inches at 5 a.m. Thursday
Logan County:
- Huntsville, 0.5 inches at 7 a.m. Thursday
- Lakeview, 0.9 inches at 7 a.m. Thursday
Miami County:
- Tipp City, 1 inch at 7 a.m. Thursday
Preble County:
- Eaton, 1.1 inches at 7a.m. Thursday
Warren County:
- Clarksville, 1.2 inches at 6 a.m. Thursday
- Loveland, 1 inch at 7 a.m. Thursday
- Maineville, 1.7 inches at 6:40 a.m. Thursday
- Mason, 1.8 inches at 7:37 a.m. Thursday
- Springboro, 1.3 inches at 7 a.m. Thursday