Areas of fog to start today, then sunny and hot

To start today, we will see areas of fog, especially along and southeast of Interstate 71, from the early morning hours until about 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Otherwise, today it will be hot and partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
However, starting in the evening, we will see a rising chance of showers and thunderstorms, with rain becoming likely in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall to around 72 degrees overnight.
Tomorrow, showers will continue to be likely for most of the day, only falling somewhat in the evening. Storms will be slightly less likely, but we will see more of a chance for some thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay warm, with a high near 85 degrees.
On Wednesday night, although rain chances will dip, they won’t entirely go away, and will rise again as we get closer to Thursday morning. Meanwhile, temperatures will fall to around 69 degrees.
On Thursday, rain chances will rise again as the sun comes up, with showers likely for most of the day before trailing off starting in the afternoon. We will also see a slight chance of thunderstorms all day, with a spike in storm chances just after dark.
Temperatures during the day will be slightly cooler with a high near 83 degrees, which will fall to a cool 63 degrees overnight.