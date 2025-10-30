Apparel company moving from West Chester Twp. to new site in Fairfield

Plans call for the firm to renovate the space and add a 50,000 square foot addition.

“We’re excited about Fairfield just because of the talent, the culture that’s here and also, too, it’s a great place to be because you can ship 75 percent of our products within the United States within two to three business days,” said Alana Owens, the company’s director of operations/process excellence.

“I’m super excited. All of our team members live here. Our mission is to make you look and feel great at work.”

Among its clients, Owens said, are Burger King, Enterprise, and Tire Discount - where Image Solutions embroidered every employee’s name on uniform shirts.

Site preparation work on the property has begun, Owens said. The estimated cost is $14.4 million, which includes $8.45 million for the land and building; $5 million for the expansion; $900,000 for renovations, $30,000 for machinery/equipment including embroidery machine; and $87,000 for furniture and fixtures, according to papers on file with the city.

“We’re glad you picked Fairfield,” said Mayor Mitch Rhodus. “We love it when people come from West Chester to Fairfield.”

As an incentive to relocate to Fairfield, city council has approved a four-year, 100 percent property tax abatement on the assessed value of the addition and remodeling through a Community Reinvestment Area agreement.

The agreement calls for Image Solutions Apparel to bring 32 jobs from West Chester Twp. and add at least 12 jobs within three years after construction and renovation work has been completed. Owens said they expect to move into the new space late next spring.

Payroll, once the 12 new employees are added, is expected to exceed $2.75 million annually, according to the abatement application.

The agreement also provides for payments to the Fairfield schools and Butler Tech during the abatement period.

Owens said the company philosophy provides for a 10 percent giveback to community organizations, decided by employees. Partnerships are also created with community groups.