NASIC processed Open Skies treaty footage

“This is the only place in the United States that can get this developed,” Defense Threat Reduction Agency spokesman Clem Gaines told the Dayton Daily News in 2005.

“Film from the U.S. Open Skies flights was regularly processed at NASIC,” Michelle Martz, chief of public and legislative affairs at NASIC, said Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, has advocated withdrawing from the treaty.

“Congress has heard directly from U.S. officials that Russia is in violation of the Open Skies Treaty,” Turner said in a recent statement. “As I said when we withdrew from the INF Treaty: treaties do not work when only one party is complying. House Democrats in this year’s defense bill said, ‘The United States should forcefully address Russian violations of its obligations under the Open Skies Treaty.’ We all agree that Russia is not in compliance with this treaty, and therefore this withdrawal should be widely supported.”

In March 2020, Turner, with other members of the House Armed Services Committee and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, sent a letter to the Trump administration urging an exit of the U.S. from the agreement.

The Wall Street Journal quoted an unnamed U.S. official Sunday as saying that the OC-135B planes — a four-engine jet that looks like a Boeing 707 airliner — are being designated as “excess defense articles,” meaning they can be given to other nations at reduced cost.

“We’ve started liquidating the equipment,” the official told the Journal. “Other countries can come purchase or just take the airframes. They are really old and cost-prohibitive for us to maintain. We don’t have a use for them anymore.”