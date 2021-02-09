AMBER Alert issued after SUV taken with 4-month-old inside in Columbus

An AMBER Alert has been issued after an SUV with a 4-month old boy inside was taken in Columbus Tuesday morning.
Alpha Kamara was inside the 2008 Acura MDX when it was taken on Tamarack Circle around 8:24 a.m., according to the alert.
The SUV is maroon with the license plate JBF7637.
Alpha is Black and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a marron long sleeve shirt that says “My Little Cutie” and navy pants.
Anyone with information on Alpha, the vehicle or any suspects should call 911.
We will update this story as more information is available.