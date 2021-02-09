X

AMBER Alert issued after SUV taken with 4-month-old inside in Columbus

An AMBER Alert was issued for 4-month-old Alpha Kamara after the boy was inside an SUV taken in Columbus Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Photo courtesy AMBER Alerts
An AMBER Alert was issued for 4-month-old Alpha Kamara after the boy was inside an SUV taken in Columbus Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Photo courtesy AMBER Alerts

Local News | 33 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

An AMBER Alert has been issued after an SUV with a 4-month old boy inside was taken in Columbus Tuesday morning.

Alpha Kamara was inside the 2008 Acura MDX when it was taken on Tamarack Circle around 8:24 a.m., according to the alert.

ExploreSnowfall totals: How much snow did your area get?

The SUV is maroon with the license plate JBF7637.

Alpha is Black and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a marron long sleeve shirt that says “My Little Cutie” and navy pants.

Anyone with information on Alpha, the vehicle or any suspects should call 911.

We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.