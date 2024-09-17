Airport Fest event on Saturday has rides, photo ops, music

The Warren County Airport will host Airport Fest this weekend. It’s a family-friendly event taking place from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at 2460 Greentree Road.

The day-long festival is designed to bring the community together celebrating aviation. Airport Fest will offer activities for all ages, including:

• Helicopter rides available for $50

• Opportunity to sit in the cockpit of an aircraft and take memorable photos

• A display of WWII-era aircraft, stunt planes and modern-day business jets, providing a glimpse into aviation history and technology

• Bounce houses and other attractions

• A lineup of local food trucks

• Live music

Admission to the event is free. Parking will be available onsite, with clear signage to direct traffic.

For more information about the event, visit warrencountyair.com or follow on social media by searching @warrencountyairport.

