WATCH: A set of cannonballs raised nearly $15K for two Fairfield charities

Dougie and Ray’s and the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League will split nearly $15,000 generated from last month’s Cannonballs for Kids fundraiser.
Dozens of people, including community leaders and school officials, participated in the inaugural fundraising event that included a series of cannonballs into a pool for sponsorships. It was born out of a need to raise money for the two Fairfield charities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that forced many events to be canceled or delayed.
Dougie and Ray’s and the Miracle League have both canceled major fundraisers. In a matter of 30 days, the Cannonballs for Kids fundraiser was developed and executed.
Credit: Michael D. Pitman
“It turned out really well,” said Ted McDaniel, founder of Dougie & Ray’s.
The event generated $14,755.86 which will be evenly split between the two organizations. McDaniel and Kim Nuxhall, volunteer CEO of the Miracle League, said they expect the second year to be better.
“Next year, we’ll raise $20,000,” Nuxhall said.
Businesses severely impacted by the COVID-19 virus had cut back on charitable donations, and donations from the general public have also dwindled.