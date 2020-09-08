WATCH: A set of cannonballs raised nearly $15K for two Fairfield charities

Dozens of people, including community leaders and school officials, participated in the inaugural fundraising event that included a series of cannonballs into a pool for sponsorships. It was born out of a need to raise money for the two Fairfield charities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that forced many events to be canceled or delayed.

Dougie and Ray’s and the Miracle League have both canceled major fundraisers. In a matter of 30 days, the Cannonballs for Kids fundraiser was developed and executed.