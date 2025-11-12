7 Brew coffee shop has plans to come to Hamilton

Drive-thru coffee shop chain 7 Brew Coffee has plans to build a new location in Hamilton.

City officials said the company has obtained a building permit to construct a new industrialized unit outlot building at 1412 Main St., which is in the Hamilton Meadows plaza, next to Taco Bell and in front of Rural King.

Hamilton officials do not have an anticipated construction timeline as of Wednesday afternoon. The Journal-News has reached out to 7 Brew Coffee for comment.

7 Brew Coffee has locations in 35 states, including 28 locations in Ohio. They opened locations in Beavercreek and West Chester Twp. earlier this year.

The coffee shop is exclusively a drive-thru service, and plans submitted to the city include drive-thru lanes on either side of the prefabricated freestanding building. They serve only coffee, tea, energy drinks and more. No interior or exterior dining options will be a part of this project.

Pictured are architectural drawings for a planned 7 Brew Coffee drive-thru at 1412 Main St. in Hamilton. A timeline is not known for when construction could begin, or how long assembly of the prefabricated building could take. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF HAMILTON

