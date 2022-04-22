5 uplifting stories: Hamilton couple wants to build miniature golf course, Baseball diamond renamed for Hamilton man and more

They judge themselves based on that season’s winning percentage.

What some youth baseball coaches don’t realize is the seeds they plant on the dusty diamonds grow up to be productive citizens, regardless of how many errors they committed as youngsters.

Hamilton couple wants to build miniature golf course on West Side of city

Tami and Jasen Hatfield are making plans to build a miniature golf course complex at 845 NW Washington Blvd. on the west side of Hamilton. They present the idea to plan a commission this month as a pre-application presentation. The land is a triangular parcel Behind a veterinarian clinic and next to the former Danberry theater (pictured in the back). MICHAEL D. PITMAN/ STAFF

Tami and Jasen Hatfield hope their idea for miniature golf will be a big hit in Hamilton.

Before they formally present their idea to build a miniature golf complex at 845 NW Washington Blvd., they got a pre-application check by the city’s planning commission earlier this month.

“We figured the first step is to see if we can get approval to move forward before we go too far with our planning,” said Tami Hatfield, of Hamilton.

Lakota West’s Castner records milestone coaching victory

Lakota West coach Keith Castner gives an interview with his sons after a victory against Beavercreek in a Division I regional championship on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Centerville High School. David Jablonski/Staff Credit: David Jablonski

Lakota West High School softball coach Keith Castner won his 500th career game Wednesday night as the Firebirds defeated visiting Princeton 14-0.

Castner, who has guided the Firebirds since the school opened in 1997, has a 500-174 career record, according to the Lakota West athletic department.

Castner is the 18th softball coach in Ohio High School Athletic Association history to earn at least 500 career wins, according to the OHSAA record list.

Group to make cleanup efforts in all 17 Hamilton neighborhoods in 17 days

The 17Strong Advisory Board is launching the Spring Clean the 17 cleaning project where the first 17 days of May will focus on a different Hamilton neighborhood. Pictured is the Rossville Historic District, which will be the first neighborhood to be spruced up in Spring Clean the 17 on May 1. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF Credit: Michael D. Pitman

The 17 neighborhoods of Hamilton will get spruced up this May, starting with the Rossville Historic District.

But like with every 17 Strong activity and event, it’s about more than improving the community. It’s about making an impact, said Kathleen Klink, chair of the 17 Strong Advisory Board.

“This year, 2022, we made the decision that we wanted to be bold,” she said. “We wanted 17 Strong to have an impact in the community, and the only way you do that is by working with your residents.”

Archdeacon: War in Ukraine hits home for area couple

Diane and Roger McMurrin in the living room of their Lebanon home. Tom Archdeacon/STAFF

LEBANON – Every morning – at about 3 or 4 a.m. – they bring the war into their Warren County home.

“This morning I spoke to Taras, this guy right here,” Roger McMurrin said as he got up from the couch in the living room of their Lebanon condo and walked to a framed photograph hung prominently on the wall above the television

It was a picture of the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus – founded and conducted by McMurrin – when they played Carnegie Hall in Manhattan.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Talawanda sophomore ranks high at state speech contest

Talawanda High School sophomore Emma Puckett has had a busy semester taking part in statewide FFA judging contests, mostly as a member of a team. Her most recent effort, however, was an individual public speaking contest in which she took third place in the state of Ohio. CONTRIBUTED

A prepared speech on food waste earned a Talawanda High School sophomore a third-place finish in a statewide FFA Prepared Speech contest.

Emma Puckett is a second-year member of the Talawanda/Butler Tech FFA Chapter and has been part of several team competitions this semester – the Ag Sales team which finished fifth in the state and the Ag Communication team which took eighth. She enjoyed the experience and said she felt the difference in competing alone in the speaking contest after being part of four-member teams in the other two events. She was also part of the fourth-place Parliamentary Procedure team which competed in the state contest in December.

“It was definitely different. In the Parli Pro, Ag Communications and Ag Sales, you go up with others behind you. You go in and make eye contact and talk to a few people. You have to adjust to go in there by yourself,” Puckett said. “I entered the Creed Speaking contest as a freshman. I was nervous last year and wanted to do better this year.”

