5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Vaccines arrive in Springfield

Vaccines arrive in Springfield

On Tuesday, Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center received 975 doses of coronavirus vaccine. The first to receive the vaccine in Clark County was a cardiovascular ICU unit nurse, with a different Springfield nurse from the progressive care unit receiving a vaccine during Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus press briefing.

More vaccines to come later this month and January

Ohio expects to receive 660,000 doses of the vaccine in December and the same amount again in January. The vaccines should reach all of the state’s 88 counties and “virtually every hospital in the state” next week, DeWine said. Ohio is expected to receive more than 420,000 coronavirus vaccines by Christmas.