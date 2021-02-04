5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Vaccinations pass cases in Ohio

It is Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Ohio vaccinations surpass coronavirus cases
With a boost to school staff vaccinations, on Wednesday the number of Ohioans who have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine passed the total number of Ohioans with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case. On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 908,096 people have received at least one vaccine dose, eclipsing the 906,727 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
Greene County vaccine waiting list reaches over 20,000 people
A Greene County Public Health waiting list for people to be vaccinated for the coronavirus is currently over 20,000 people, with hundreds more signing up each day. Public Health urged people waiting for vaccines to stay patient as they vaccinate as quickly as possible, though officials noted supplies are limited.
Miami County not opening vaccine registration due to low supply
Miami County Public Health said that it won’t open registration for coronavirus vaccines this week or next week due to “very limited” supply. Public Health said it is receiving about 200 vaccines each week, and vaccines allotted for next week are being used in a clinic for people with developmental disabilities and people who need their next dose.
Ohio Travel Advisory list drops to just seven states
Ohio has updated its travel advisory, and now only warns Ohioans to avoid seven states, five fewer than last week, as coronavirus cases continue to fall across the U.S. The list includes states with at least 15% of people tested for coronavirus testing positive. It includes Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Texas.
Ohio daily cases under 4,000 for fourth consecutive day
Ohio has reported fewer than 4,000 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the fourth straight day for it to do so. While cases have slowly increased from Sunday, Ohio is still under its 21-day average, and is at nearly half of the daily cases recorded in mid-January.