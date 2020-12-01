5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Thanksgiving travelers and hospital patients

It is Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Coronavirus testing today at Montgomery County Fairgrounds
Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is offering free walk-up coronavirus testing today from noon to 5 p.m. at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road. People who want to be tested don’t need a doctor’s order or an appointment, though pre-registration is available.
Ohio has over 5,000 coronavirus patients in the hospital
Ohio broke a record on Monday with 5,060 coronavirus patients in hospitals, a 200% increase since Nov. 1. Nearly a quarter of that number are in hospitals in Southwest Ohio, occupying more than 18% of hospital beds. In addition, 30 deaths were reported along with more than 6,600 new cases.
Medical officials urge Thanksgiving travelers to quarantine
During Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Monday press conference, medical officials urged Ohioans who traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday to quarantine and take extra precautions. Dr. Andy Thomas, chief medical officer for Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, said, “That might include taking additional time off to quarantine and minimize your level of contact with others to break any possible chain of transmission.”
Kettering Health Network to limit visitors
Starting today, Kettering Health Network will no longer allow visitors for emergency department and outpatient procedure patients to slow the spread of the coronavirus. There are exceptions for situations such as maternity patients, minors and patients who need assistance due to mobility, interpretation or healthcare decision-making.
Front line nurses describe situation in medical facilities
During DeWine’s Monday press briefing, front line nurses from around Ohio spoke, describing the challenges they and patients face as hospitalizations soar to record heights. “I wish we could bring people here with us and have them walk through our unit but at the same time, I don’t want anyone to see what we have seen,” said Dara Pence, ICU nurse manager at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.