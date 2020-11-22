X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Stay-at home advisories and Santa Claus

Pop-up coronavirus testing is available at Five Rivers Greene County Health Center in Xenia Wednesday until 4 p.m. STAFF PHOTO / MARSHALL GORBY
By Micah Karr

It is Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

Clark County issues its own stay-at-home advisory

After an update to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System this week kept Clark County at level 3 and put Montgomery County on watch to move to level 4, the Clark County Board of Health issued its own 28-day stay-at-home advisory, to take effect on Sunday. The advisory asks residents to only leave home for essential activities like work, school, food and seeking medical care.

Soaring cases lead to several closings

As cases continue to record heights and local health departments issue stay-at-home advisories, organizations and businesses announced closings. Basil’s on Market announced it will close until the spring, while the Dayton Metro Library announced it will close two more days next week. The Oakwood Library said it will close its building though contactless services will continue, and the Downtown Dayton Drive-Thru Children’s Parade in Lights has been canceled entirely.

Ohio reports over 7,800 new cases in a day

Ohio reported a total of 7,863 new coronavirus cases today. This is the third day in a row Ohio has reported more than 7,000 new cases in a day, the Ohio Department of Health reported. Yesterday, Ohio reported a new record of 8,808 cases in one day and 398 hospitalizations in one day. Hospitalizations rose by 260 today, bringing total hospitalizations in Ohio to 24,218.

Wayne HealthCare reinstates no-visitor policy

Wayne HealthCare announced that it is seeing an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, leading the health system to go back to a no-visitor policy starting on Friday. The policy comes with compassionate exemptions for maternity patients, end-of-life patients, patients who are minors, patients with impairments and outpatient surgery/procedure patients.

Dr. Fauci reassures kids that Santa will be able to make Christmas rounds

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci reassured kids that Santa will be able to make his Christmas rounds this year, despite the pandemic. Speaking to USA Today, Fauci said that among all Santa’s good qualities, he also has good innate immunity and won’t spread coronavirus to anyone.

