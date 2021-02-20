X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Some Ohioans avoiding the vaccine

NEW THUMB
NEW THUMB

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

2 million Ohioans say they don’t plan to get COVID vaccine

A recent Census experimental survey found that more than 2 million Ohioans, including 40% of Black adults who responded, said they probably or definitely won’t get the coronavirus vaccine, for a couple different reasons.

Explore2 million Ohioans say they don’t plan to get COVID vaccine, including 40% of Black adults

Butler County Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, who is 67, told the Journal-News that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

ExploreButler County sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Daily coronavirus case average drops below 3,000

After Ohio reported 2,303 new coronavirus cases on Friday, it brought the state’s running average of cases back down below 3,000.

ExploreCoronavirus: Daily case average drops below 3,000 in Ohio

Winter weather delays, cancels vaccinations

Winter storms across the U.S. delayed vaccine shipments, causing some vaccinations to be postponed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Preble County to cancel a vaccine clinic.

ExploreWeather is delaying some vaccine doses at Wright-Patterson
ExplorePreble County cancels Saturday COVID vaccination clinic

Scheduling slip-up delays second COVID vaccine doses

Some seniors were surprised Friday to find that their scheduled appointments for a second coronavirus vaccine had been pushed back a few days.

ExploreScheduling slip up delays 2nd COVID vaccine doses for some

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.