5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Second round of vaccination begins

Ohio starts second round of vaccinations

On Tuesday, Ohio kicked off its second round of coronavirus vaccinations, giving vaccines to Ohioans 80 and older at clinics across the state. Next Monday, more people will become eligible to be vaccinated as part of Phase 1B of Ohio’s vaccination plan.

US virus death toll tops 400,000

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus passed 400,000 on Tuesday, according to a running total by Johns Hopkins University. This milestone was reached in just under a year, since the first known deaths from the virus in the U.S. were in early February 2020 in California.