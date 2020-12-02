5 things to know about the coronavirus today: School testing and vaccine preparations

Spring K-12 tests could be waived again due to coronavirus

A bill has passed an Ohio Senate committee that would lead to waiving state tests for K-12 students this spring. The bill would allow the state superintendent to submit a federal waiver request after consulting with at least eight education community stakeholders.

Ohio prepares for vaccine arrival

The Ohio Department of Health announced details of how it is preparing to distribute coronavirus vaccines. The ODH said it has been using the same process it plans to use to distribute vaccines to send adult influenza vaccines throughout the state.