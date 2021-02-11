5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Rent assistance and unreported deaths

Ohio Department of Health adds 4,000 coronavirus deaths to state total

The Ohio Department of Health said that it will add 4,000 unreported coronavirus-related deaths to Ohio’s total, pushing it up over 15,000 deaths. ODH said the unreported deaths were due to process problems in reporting the deaths starting in October, which was noticed during employee training.

Ohio to distribute $100 million for rent, utilities help

Ohio is distributing $100 million in federal funding to help low-income residents that are struggling due to the pandemic to pay their rent and utilities. Assistance is available to Ohioans who are at or below 80% of their county’s area median income, had financial issues due to the coronavirus and are at risk of homelessness or housing instability.