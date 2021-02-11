X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Rent assistance and unreported deaths

Local News | 30 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

Ohio Department of Health adds 4,000 coronavirus deaths to state total

The Ohio Department of Health said that it will add 4,000 unreported coronavirus-related deaths to Ohio’s total, pushing it up over 15,000 deaths. ODH said the unreported deaths were due to process problems in reporting the deaths starting in October, which was noticed during employee training.

Ohio to distribute $100 million for rent, utilities help

Ohio is distributing $100 million in federal funding to help low-income residents that are struggling due to the pandemic to pay their rent and utilities. Assistance is available to Ohioans who are at or below 80% of their county’s area median income, had financial issues due to the coronavirus and are at risk of homelessness or housing instability.

Miami County to open vaccine clinic registration today

Miami County Public Health will open registration for its next coronavirus vaccine clinic this morning at 9 a.m. To register, visit Public Health’s website once signups start today.

Ohio’s daily cases stay under 4,000 for sixth day in a row

Coronavirus daily cases in Ohio remained under 4,000 cases for the sixth straight day on Wednesday, while state hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to decline. Due to this, Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to re-evaluate Ohio’s statewide curfew today.

New CDC study finds wearing two masks better than one

U.S. government researchers found that wearing two masks is better than one in slowing coronavirus spread, but officials did not recommend everyone do so. Authorities said they have their hands full just to get more people to wear one masks and do so correctly.

