X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio reaches 181,000 cases, pop-up testing in Montgomery County today

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

It is Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.

Ohio passes 181,000 new cases, no deaths reported today

There have been 181,787 cases and 5,067 deaths from coronavirus in Ohio as of Sunday, October 18, the Ohio Department of Health said. A total of 1,562 new cases were reported today. This is the first time in four days the new reported number of cases has been below 2,000. No new deaths were reported today.

ExploreCoronavirus: 181,787 cases, 5,067 deaths reported in Ohio

Pop-up testing in Montgomery County today

There will be a walk-up, pop-up coronavirus testing event today at the new Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Township. Testing will be from noon to 5 p.m., with no appointments or doctor’s note needed. Anyone can be tested, and tests are offered at no cost.

ExplorePop-up COVID-19 test site open Monday at Montgomery County Fairgrounds
ExploreHere is where you can get tested for coronavirus in the area

Oregon District businesses urge visitors to follow rules

After Dayton public health officials threatened to shut down outdoor drinking and the Fifth Street pedestrian promenade if public health guidelines aren’t followed, Oregon District businesses and downtown leaders are urging visitors to follow safety rules. Business owners and managers said they hope visitors will be more careful, as the businesses are relying on outdoor drinking and dining to push sales up toward normal levels.

ExploreShutdown threat a wakeup call for Oregon District visitors

Dayton is inviting creative people to join drive-thru holiday parade

The organizers of Dayton’s first Holiday Drive-Thru Parade are inviting members of the public to submit pitches for lighted displays, performances or creations of interest to include in the parade’s five-block route. Pitches are due by Oct. 23 to the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

ExploreDowntown inviting people to be a part of first Holiday Drive-Thru Parade

The Department of Health revised its senior center orders

The Ohio Department of Health has announced a revised version of its order reopening adult day care services and senior centers. The changes drop a requirement that all participants and staff be tested for the coronavirus, and clarify that all participants should wear face coverings.

ExploreRevised senior center order drops blanket testing requirement, requires masks

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.