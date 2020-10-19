5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio reaches 181,000 cases, pop-up testing in Montgomery County today

Ohio passes 181,000 new cases, no deaths reported today

There have been 181,787 cases and 5,067 deaths from coronavirus in Ohio as of Sunday, October 18, the Ohio Department of Health said. A total of 1,562 new cases were reported today. This is the first time in four days the new reported number of cases has been below 2,000. No new deaths were reported today.

Pop-up testing in Montgomery County today

There will be a walk-up, pop-up coronavirus testing event today at the new Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Township. Testing will be from noon to 5 p.m., with no appointments or doctor’s note needed. Anyone can be tested, and tests are offered at no cost.