5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio passes 250,000 cases, over 30,000 cases reported this week

It is Monday, November 9, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
This week in coronavirus numbers: 30,000 cases, 214 deaths
This week, Ohio has passed 250,000 reported cases of coronavirus and broken several records for new cases reported and hospitalizations. The state has reported over 30,000 new cases since Monday, Nov. 2. Over the past week, 214 total deaths were reported.
Ohio has reached over 250,000 reported cases
Ohio has reported a total of 250,268 cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, November 8, according to the Department of Health. A total of 4,541 new cases of coronavirus cases were reported today.
102 new hospitalizations were reported today, bringing total hospitalizations to 20,497. A total of 11 deaths were reported, resulting in a total of 5,517 Ohioans dead since the beginning of the pandemic.
Pop-up testing in New Carlisle, Montgomery County early next week
There will be pop-up testing events in New Carlisle and Jefferson Township today and tomorrow, respectively. The first will be at the Sacred Heart Church in New Carlisle from 2 to 6 p.m., with the second happening at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Jefferson Twp. from noon to 5 p.m. No appointment or doctor’s note are needed to be tested at either event, although pre-registration is available in New Carlisle.
Huber Heights to go virtual starting today
All Huber Heights City Schools are transitioning back to virtual learning starting today, through at least Nov. 24 because of the spread of COVID-19.
A statement from Huber Heights schools Superintendent Mario Basora says the decision was made after reviewing data from the district’s health services department over the last 48 hours.
Clayton nightclub loses liquor license over coronavirus violations
The Ohio Liquor Commission announced that due to alleged coronavirus violations, it has revoked the RSVP Ultra Lounge’s liquor license. The commission said that Ohio agents visited the nightclub in September, citing it for “allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities” like not social distancing, allegedly allowing drug use, selling alcohol after the 10 p.m. cutoff and allowing on-site alcohol consumption after 11 p.m.