5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Nursing home vaccines and mask giveaways

Miami County on Level 4 alert watch list

Miami County has been placed on a watchlist to be moved to Level 4 in the state coronavirus advisory system. This is due to factors such as an increase in outpatient and emergency room hospital visits due to the coronavirus, more cases from non-congregate care living and intensive care units being more than 80% full.

Ohio’s nursing homes to join federal vaccine program today

Starting today, Ohio will be part of a federal program sending coronavirus vaccines to nursing home staff and residents, Gov. Mike DeWine announce on Thursday. DeWine said that nursing homes could sign up with Walgreen’s, CVS, PharmScript and Absolute Pharmacy to receive the vaccines, though some did not sign up with any of them so the state will work on getting vaccines to those locations.