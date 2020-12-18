5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Nursing home vaccines and mask giveaways

It is Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Miami County on Level 4 alert watch list
Miami County has been placed on a watchlist to be moved to Level 4 in the state coronavirus advisory system. This is due to factors such as an increase in outpatient and emergency room hospital visits due to the coronavirus, more cases from non-congregate care living and intensive care units being more than 80% full.
Ohio’s nursing homes to join federal vaccine program today
Starting today, Ohio will be part of a federal program sending coronavirus vaccines to nursing home staff and residents, Gov. Mike DeWine announce on Thursday. DeWine said that nursing homes could sign up with Walgreen’s, CVS, PharmScript and Absolute Pharmacy to receive the vaccines, though some did not sign up with any of them so the state will work on getting vaccines to those locations.
The No. 1 ZIP code for coronavirus cases is still in Butler County
The ZIP code 45011 in Butler County, including part of Hamilton and communities to the north and east, continues to lead the state in coronavirus cases reported for the third straight week. Four other Butler County ZIP codes were all in the Top 20 in the state as well, encompassing parts of Hamilton, communities to the west of the city, areas south of Middletown, parts of West Chester Township and parts of Fairfield Township.
Dayton to give out free masks Friday-Sunday at rec centers
The City of Dayton will give out free face masks to those in need from Friday to Sunday at the city’s recreation centers, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Giveaways will be at the Greater Dayton Recreation Center at 2021 W. Third St., the Northwest Recreation Center at 1600 Princeton Dr., and the Lohrey Recreation Center at 2306 Glenarm Ave.
New travel advisory covers 14 states, including Ohio
On Wednesday Ohio released its updated travel advisory to cover 14 states, including Ohio itself for the third straight week. Anyone traveling to Ohio from a state on the advisory should quarantine for 14 days, according to Ohio Department of Health. The full list includes: South Dakota, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Texas, Utah, Tennessee, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Arizona.