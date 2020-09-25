5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Indoor nursing home visits coming soon

It is Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Ohio will allow short indoor nursing home visits starting Oct. 12
Ohio has announced that, starting on Oct. 12, it will allow visits inside nursing homes for up to 30 minutes at a time. Caution is still the word of the day, though, according to Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy, who reminded people that visitors should continue to practice social distancing, practice good hand washing, wear masks and stay home when ill. Indoor visits will also hinge on a number of factors.
The Renaissance Festival organizers will offer smaller events
After the larger Renaissance Festival was canceled, its organizers have announced they will hold a smaller version of the celebration. Called the Magical Days, Madrigal Knights, these events will take place Sept. 26, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17, featuring shopping, food and drinks, live entertainment and a Madrigal Feast.
Ohio still under 1,000 new cases per day, but Butler, Montgomery still at Level 3
According to Ohio Department of Health data, Thursday was the sixth day in a row where the state reported fewer than a thousand new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, although it was a close thing with 991 new cases reported. However, Butler and Montgomery counties continued to be rated at level 3 on the state’s coronavirus warning system.
Dayton Children’s is urging children’s flu vaccinations to help prevent COVID-19 confusion
Dayton Children’s Hospital is encouraging families to get their child’s flu shot ahead of Oct. 31 to make the vaccine most effective, since the flu shares many symptoms of the coronavirus in children. Having the flu vaccine helps decrease the likelihood that a given disease is the flu and helps physicians best take care of each individual.
The Dragons will offer season-ticket refunds, but ask for patience
The Dayton Dragons has offered season-ticket holders refunds on the 2020 season. However, the team, which has been hit hard by coronavirus shutdowns, is asking for patience on the refunds. The organization said that its goal is to pay back ticket holders before the end of the year, and that it is working on securing financing to get through the months until the 2021 season.