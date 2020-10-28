5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Deadlines, voting and hospitalizations

Ohio hits all-time high for coronavirus hospitalizations

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine said that Ohio is at an all-time high for hospitalized coronavirus patients, and warned, “We have no indication that we’ve plateaued out at all. We’re not at the point where any of our hospitals are overflowing, but our trend line is not good.”

Ohio also breaks records for early and absentee voting

With a week left until Election Day, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose joined the press briefing to give an update on the election, during which the state aimed to maximize early and absentee voting due to the pandemic. LaRose reported that Ohio has seen double the number of absentee ballots and triple the number of early voters compared to past years.