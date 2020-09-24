5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Alcohol curfew and cocktails to go

Ohio’s bars ask formally to push back alcohol sales curfew

The Ohio Restaurant Association has formally asked for the state to push back the current 10 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales to midnight, saying that the future of several businesses is at stake. In the letter to Gov. Mike DeWine, ORA President and CEO John Barker said the association’s survey show half of the state’s restaurant owners and operators don’t expect their businesses to last the year if conditions stay unchanged.

Cocktails to go may stay after the pandemic ends

Under a bill that passed the Ohio Senate on Wednesday, Ohioans will be allowed to continue to order cocktails to go with carryout food from a bar or restaurant, even after the pandemic ends. The provision was originally an emergency measure to help bars and restaurants hurry by the coronavirus shutdowns in the spring.