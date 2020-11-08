5 things to know about the coronavirus today: 5,500 new cases, Bengals test positive

Two Bengals tested positive for coronavirus

On Friday the Bengals made a statement announcing that two of the team’s players tested positive for the coronavirus. The team did not say which players were affected but said that players have not been in Paul Brown Stadium since Wednesday, due to the team being on a bye this week.

Ohio reports over 5,500 new cases

Ohio continued its trend of record-breaking numbers of coronavirus cases on Saturday as the state reported more than 5,500 cases for the first time. Ohio set this records in four of the past five days. The number of average new cases is over 3,000.