5 things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today: Gov. DeWine tests positive, then negative

It is Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, and these are five things to know today about the coronavirus.
Initial jobless claims are down, but still over a million per week
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, last week the number of people filing new jobless claims fell by around 249,000. However, that still meant that 1,186,000 people filed a new unemployment claim in the U.S. last week. While this is dramatically less than the flood of 6.9 million claims in late March when government lockdown orders took hold, it is still very high.
Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive, then negative for coronavirus
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning as part of a screening before greeting the president in Cleveland, after which he returned to Columbus and tested negative in a second test using a different method. The DeWines said they planned to be tested again on Saturday “out of an abundance of caution.”
Ohio could get more rapid coronavirus tests soon
Ohio may get more of the same kind of rapid coronavirus test that Gov. Mike DeWine took in Cleveland after the state agreed to a group purchase with six other states to buy a total of 3.5 million rapid tests. These tests aren’t quite as accurate as lab tests, but with the urgent need for quick results and the lab tests as a backup, health experts say there is a place for both kinds of test to help block outbreaks.
Steak n’ Shake revives carhop service
Steak n’ Shake announced this week that hundreds of its restaurants, including five in the greater Dayton area, would bring back an old service from when the restaurant started in the 1950s – carhops. Customers will be able to pull into specially-designated spots, order their food on the restaurant’s app, select the “Car Hop” option and enter their vehicle details, after which a server will bring the food out on a tray and attach it to the car window.
Ohio updated its coronavirus alert levels, and Montgomery County is still at Level 3
Ohio has updated the Public Health Advisory System’s coronavirus map, and for the fifth week in a row, Montgomery County remains at level 3, the second-highest possible level. In the area, almost all of the other counties are at level 2, with only Champaign County at level 1.