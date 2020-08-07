5 things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today: Gov. DeWine tests positive, then negative

Initial jobless claims are down, but still over a million per week

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, last week the number of people filing new jobless claims fell by around 249,000. However, that still meant that 1,186,000 people filed a new unemployment claim in the U.S. last week. While this is dramatically less than the flood of 6.9 million claims in late March when government lockdown orders took hold, it is still very high.

Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive, then negative for coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning as part of a screening before greeting the president in Cleveland, after which he returned to Columbus and tested negative in a second test using a different method. The DeWines said they planned to be tested again on Saturday “out of an abundance of caution.”