5 things to know about the coronavirus: First vaccines given in Ohio, across U.S.

First doses of coronavirus vaccine delivered Monday

The first doses of coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to Ohio, with health care workers among the first Americans to receive it. This week the state expects to receive nearly 100,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, which have emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

More hospitals to receive vaccines today

The first doses of vaccine were administered at the University of Cincinnati Hospital and the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Monday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that eight other hospitals would receive 975 doses each today. One of these will be Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to Springfield Chief Operating Officer Chris Howe.