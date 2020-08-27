5 things to know about coronavirus today: small business grants, rising cases and closing Fifth Street

It is Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
There is a mass food distribution event today at Welcome Stadium
The Foodbank will conduct a mass food distribution even today at the University of Dayton Welcome Stadium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People are asked to only drive with two households per vehicle, and to have trunks empty so staff can safely load the food.
Universities are continuing to see rising cases
As more testing is conducted at the University of Dayton and at Miami University, the numbers of students testing positive for coronavirus has quickly risen. At UD, which launched a program on Tuesday to test up to 1,000 students per week, 89 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the university’s total of active cases to 240. At Miami University, testing of student athletes contributed to a jump in cases to at least 125, with more tests pending results.
Dayton small businesses can apply to get up to $10K for safety expenses
The City of Dayton’s program using CARES Act funds to help small businesses pay for coronavirus pandemic expenses began on Wednesday, and will continue through Sept. 11, or until funds are depleted. The program is called the Dayton COVID-19 Small Business Capital Grants Program, and only applies to businesses that aren’t part of a national chain and are within the city limits.
We want to hear your concerns about voting during the pandemic
Oho is expecting to see record numbers of voters casting absentee ballots due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. However, measures which the U.S. Postal Service said were to save costs lead to worries about how the USPS will handle the new flood of election mail. So, we have created a survey to learn what Ohioans in our area are worried about in regards to this year’s election.
Fifth Street in the Oregon District to close to cars on weekends through October
Fifth Street in the Oregon District will be closed to vehicle traffic on the weekends in September and October to give people more room to maintain their distance and explore the district. The plan includes a roughly 0.2-mile stretch of East Fifth Street, and will allow businesses to expand seating and provide more room for social distancing. The stretch of road will close to cars beginning at around 5 p.m. Fridays, and reopen 10 p.m. on Sundays.