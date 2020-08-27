X

5 things to know about coronavirus today: small business grants, rising cases and closing Fifth Street

Oregon District Free Wi-Fi
Oregon District Free Wi-Fi

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

There is a mass food distribution event today at Welcome Stadium

The Foodbank will conduct a mass food distribution even today at the University of Dayton Welcome Stadium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People are asked to only drive with two households per vehicle, and to have trunks empty so staff can safely load the food.

ExploreMass food distribution is today at UD’s Welcome Stadium

Universities are continuing to see rising cases

As more testing is conducted at the University of Dayton and at Miami University, the numbers of students testing positive for coronavirus has quickly risen. At UD, which launched a program on Tuesday to test up to 1,000 students per week, 89 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the university’s total of active cases to 240. At Miami University, testing of student athletes contributed to a jump in cases to at least 125, with more tests pending results.

ExploreUniversity of Dayton reports 89 new COVID-19 cases
ExploreMiami U. sees another jump in COVID-19 cases to at least 125

Dayton small businesses can apply to get up to $10K for safety expenses

The City of Dayton’s program using CARES Act funds to help small businesses pay for coronavirus pandemic expenses began on Wednesday, and will continue through Sept. 11, or until funds are depleted. The program is called the Dayton COVID-19 Small Business Capital Grants Program, and only applies to businesses that aren’t part of a national chain and are within the city limits.

ExploreHow small Dayton businesses can apply for up to $10K for COVID-19 safety expenses

We want to hear your concerns about voting during the pandemic

Oho is expecting to see record numbers of voters casting absentee ballots due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. However, measures which the U.S. Postal Service said were to save costs lead to worries about how the USPS will handle the new flood of election mail. So, we have created a survey to learn what Ohioans in our area are worried about in regards to this year’s election.

ExploreConcerned about mail-in or in-person voting? Take our survey

Fifth Street in the Oregon District to close to cars on weekends through October

Fifth Street in the Oregon District will be closed to vehicle traffic on the weekends in September and October to give people more room to maintain their distance and explore the district. The plan includes a roughly 0.2-mile stretch of East Fifth Street, and will allow businesses to expand seating and provide more room for social distancing. The stretch of road will close to cars beginning at around 5 p.m. Fridays, and reopen 10 p.m. on Sundays.

ExploreFifth Street to shut down for outdoor dining, drinking, entertainment on weekends

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.