5 things to do in the region this weekend

THE WITCHES MARKET

Surrounding the Historic Butler County Courthouse from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, May 27 will be The Witches Market, which features more than 60 vendors with food trucks, crystals, books, plants jewelry, herbs, candles and more. The first Witches Market was conducted in October 2022 and drew a large crowd just ahead of Halloween. The courthouse is at 101 High St. in Hamilton. See photos online at journal-news.com. More info: facebook.com/events/1036981470613817

CHEESE FEST

Austin Landing is hosting a Cheese Fest from 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 26. This food festival will feature numerous vendors with cheesy food options, a beer garden, live music and fireworks. Festivalgoers can expect everything from BBQ mac and cheese, grilled cheese, cheeseburgers and cheese sticks to cheesecake ice cream, cheesecake and much more. Dayton native Alexis Gomez of “American Idol” will open the event with Nashville artists Josh Ross and Jason Michael Carroll co-headlining. The free concert is available thanks to the event’s main sponsor, Stella Artois. This event is free to enter. Austin Landing is located at 10050 Innovation Drive in Miamisburg. More info: dineoutdayton.com

BIG WEEKEND AT KINGS ISLAND

Members of the military (active and retired) will get in free to Kings Island amusement park in Mason this weekend (May 26-29), which includes the park’s new nightly fireworks finale involving a drones spectacular, officials said. Soak City also opens for the season this weekend. More info: visitkingsisland.com

Writers Don Thrasher and Natalie Jones contributed to this report.