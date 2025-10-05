4 candidates, including a write-in, running for Monroe City Council

Those running are Jordan Brown, Molly Cloyd, Todd Hickman and an unnamed write-in candidate. If asked by a registered voter, a poll worker will release the name of the write-in candidate, according to the Butler County Board of Elections.

Alex Kaiser, who was certified and whose name will appear on the ballot, has said he’s not running. Votes for him will not be counted, according to the board of elections.

The four remaining council members: Mayor Keith Funk, Vice Mayor Christina McElfresh, council members Michael Graves and Tom Hagedorn.

Jay Marlow is completing Centers’ unexpired seat that expires on Dec. 31, 2025.

City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 233 S. Main St.

The deadline to register to vote in this election is Monday, Oct. 6, which can be done until 9 p.m. at the Butler County Board of Elections, or at any time that day online at olvr.ohiosos.gov. Early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 7. Here is a look at the council candidates:

Jordan Brown Jordan Brown, 36, a 2007 Monroe High School graduate, said he feels it’s time for him to seek his first political office in his hometown. “I don’t like the direction the city is going,” Brown said. “There is nobody better than myself to run.” Brown and his wife, Hollie, have two daughters, 10 and 8, attending Monroe schools. While he understands the city is growing, he wants to slow that growth because it’s creating overcrowding in the schools. “I want to keep the small-town charm,“ he said. As a route analyst for Performance Food Service, Brown’s job is to reduce the miles the truckers drive to save the company money. He hopes to do the same for the city of Monroe. “There are a lot of inefficiencies in city government,” he said.

Molly Cloyd Molly Cloyd, 42, a 2001 Monroe High School graduate, said when she gathers with her family they sometimes talk politics. Their message to each other: “You can’t criticize anything unless you have tried to make a positive impact. You don’t have a voice if you didn’t vote.” So Cloyd, a longtime Monroe resident with no political experience, has decided to run for city council. While urban sprawl is inevitable, she said Monroe must “protect what we do have” and grow strategically and in line with what the community wants. “There has to be a sense of balance,” she said. If elected, Cloyd said she will listen to the concerns of the citizens and won’t be afraid to hold city leaders accountable by asking the “tough questions.”

Todd Hickman Todd Hickman, 64, said he hopes to return to city council after serving for 12 years from 2010 to 2021. He has some unfinished business, he said. “What I tried to get done years ago, I will bring up again,” he said. When asked for any examples, Hickman said he’d rather not disclose any details. He also believes the city and council need someone with his experience. He said City Manager Larry Lester, Clerk of Council Beth Combs and Law Director Jack Hemenway II have been in their positions for a short time. Also, he said, he’s the only candidate running with political experience. “We don’t need three brand new people on council,” he said. “I’m the person to get it done. Council needs my leadership. We don’t need people who sit on council and say yes and go on. Questions need raised and answered. I will dig deep into issues and find out what the people want.”