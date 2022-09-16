39 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Explore Middletown police investigating fatal shooting

Brandon North, 1586 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on four counts of rape (direct), and one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct) and assault (direct).

Jaihlen Marcellas Teague, 12065 Greencastle Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish and possession of hashish.

Erica C. Buchanan, 248 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Teague, 115 Knapp Drive, Apt. 506, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Patrick Earl Clarkston, 200 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary and receiving stolen property (direct).

Dillon Gage Bishop, 2105 Grand Tenton Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal trespass.

Tyreik T. Hutchinson, 822 10th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Jaydrian J. Grant, 7505 Werner Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of complicity to felonious assault, and complicity to improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Patrick Earl Clarkston, 200 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Miguel Angel Gomez-Alvarez, 1020 Chesterdale Court, Springdale; indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide (direct), and one count each of failure to stop after an accident (direct) and operating a vehicle under the influence (direct).

Rodolfo Molina-Hernandaz, 911 Hicks Blvd., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct) and corrupting another with drugs (direct).

Eddie Eugene Barnett Jr., 112 W. State St., Apt. 6, Trenton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Derron M. Chamberlain, 19110 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

David R. Collins, Jr., 2628 Benninghoffen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Kirk B. Hubbard, 515 E. Broadway St., Harrison; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Gary L. Walker, 3428 Woodford Road, Apt. 4, Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Daniel J. Carnes, 11379 Pippin Road, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Anthony S. Clark, 3126 Ruth Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jonathan S. Messer, 3121 Morgan St., Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jason Allen Russo, 1574 Sloans Valley Road, Burnside, KY.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brandon K. Allen, 1733 Continental Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Timothy Christopher Dick, 32 Sevillerow Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Christopher Lee Griffin, 3209 Ohio Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Achynte Lenae Greer, 1906 Savannah Way, Apt. 9, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

William Joseph Garrett, 726 Union Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of failure to appear as required by recognizance, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Ihtiyor Salohidinov, 1670 Federal Creek Lane, Maineville; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Craig Howard Gilbreath, 1929 Hatcher Drive, Apt. G, Springfield; indicted on one count of theft.

Shadon M. McCoy, 72 S. Freeman St., Springfield; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and theft.

Jasmine Marie Paul, 141 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; indicted on one count of theft.

Jesse L. Pohlabel, 729 South Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, and possessing criminal tools.

Adam Scott Huff, 850 N. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Chelsey Donahee, 2077 Wellworth Ave., Jackson, MI.; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Lamarr Mapp, 4515 Lucerne Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Wendell T. Swan, 2610 Haverknoll, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, possessing drug abuse instruments, and petty theft.

Austin Ryan Fulton, 140 Sesame St., Springboro; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound; aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Sashae Nybri Andres, 10721 Santa Maria St., Apt. 1, Detroit, MI.; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Ricky Lee Rhyan, 967 Park Ave., Rear Apt., Springfield; indicted on one count of burglary.

James W. Adams III, 3937 Lebanon Road, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tara Christin Peck, 1520 Queen City Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.