37 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Charles Edward Webb, 1303 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Dustin Lee Stamper, 2123 Hill, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ryan Keith Cox, 1209 Pine St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Larry W. Fugate, Jr., 100 N. Sutphin St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn M. Watts, 9 Dedham Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Bonnie A. King, 5032 College Corner Pk., #39, Oxford; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of hashish (direct), and possession of drugs (direct).

Kelly Holland, 1448 Tuley Road, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of signal lights.

Britney Ann Bowman, 6351 Jamesfield Court, Fairfield; indicted on three counts of forgery.

Kimberly Anne Gadd, 1105 Baltimore Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility.

Tracie Lee Ramsey, 14026 Fairfield Pkwy.; certified back to the lower court on one count each of possession of drugs, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, driving under suspension and speed limits.

Dillard A. Saylor, 2029 Harvard St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property.

William Lee Salzl-Tucker, 1635 Krylon Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to reinstate a license, and slow speed.

Jefferie A. Duncan, 8200 Sibey Road, Maineville; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Joshua C. Ledford, 4652 Todd Road, Franklin; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Antoin D. Walton, 210 Bavarian Drive, Apt. C, Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct), driving under suspension, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey Riley, 842 Hayes Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of menacing by stalking and domestic violence.

Sierra N. Burch, 2795 Springdale Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Shanara Connelly, 301 Vanderveer St., Apt. 2, Middletown; indicted on two counts of assault.

Sarahann M. Ruiz, 165 Baker Lane, Carlisle; indicted on two counts of theft by deception (direct), and one count each of theft (direct) and tampering with records (direct).

Michael A. Sanders, 301 Walnut St., Dayton, Ky.; indicted on one count each of grand theft (direct), misuse of credit cards (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

Larry Merida, 646 McKinnley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Marc K. Stubblefield, 7171 Martin Luther King Blvd., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jessica Wilder, 2095 Aaron Drive, Apt. 5, Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Calvin Simmons, 603 Granada, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

David L. Huffman, 665 Campground Lane, Triadelphia, WV; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

James Pope, 281 Howman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Kathy Foxx, 5229 Lamme Road, Moraine; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs.

Kristy Renee Lafleur, 850 Hartz Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin.

Robert Wray, 121 Boulder Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.

Terry Lee Campbell, 422 1/2 Forest Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Shannon K. Davis, 3220 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Darrell E. Potts, 2085 Cosmos Drive, Apt. B2, Loveland; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and driving under OVI suspension.

Gregory S. Hall, 362 Pleasant Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.

Christopher Auburn, 8501 Crestmont Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessie William Pace, 318 N. American Blvd., Vandalia; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Thomas Matthew Dennis, 109 Welch Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jacob Chambers, 526 Corona Ave., Apt. C, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.