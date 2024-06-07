30th anniversary Fitton Member Show highlights artwork from across region

She said there was a strong response from member artists. Art was submitted in two categories, including a “Member Artist Category” and a “Family Category.” There are 110 artworks in the show by more than 70 artists.

The artwork is integrated throughout Fitton Center’s gallery spaces, and there’s a mix of everything in each room.

“I took advantage of the fact that the Fitton Center has four distinct gallery rooms on two floors, to give each of those rooms their own sort of mood, and I titled them according to the different ways you can experience the Fitton Center. They are Connect, Celebrate, Play and Rest. So, each of the rooms have a different kind of emotional feeling,” Mayhugh said.

For example, the First Floor Monument Gallery is called Connect. It’s a hub of activity at the Fitton Center.

“I called that one Connect, because it’s a room that primarily displays Fitton Center instructors and their students, or some of the Fitton Center instructors and their students. I was thinking about the ways people can connect and socialize here at the Fitton Center through classes and workshops, or attending performances, and other events,” she said.

The art on display is diverse and includes paintings, photography, mosaics, mixed media, printmaking, metal jewelry, ceramics, pottery, sculptures, fiber art and more.

The 30th Anniversary Fitton Member Show will be on view through July 12. Fitton Center exhibitions are free and open to the public.

“I was impressed with the diversity of the artworks, and the fact that we are getting new members all the time. The show really changes and transforms each time that we do it,” Mayhugh said.

Many of the works in the “Member Category” are adult contemporary art. There are also “Family Category” artworks, and some of them are historic, family heirlooms. Ten to twenty percent of the art on display is part of the family category, which also includes art from children.

For some, the Member Show marks their first time sharing their work publicly. For others, the Member Show is a return to familiar galleries, having already exhibited here and beyond for many years.

“We are happy to present such a range of exciting artwork and to emphasize the creative and healing relationships within families, classrooms and our larger community,” said Mayhugh. “We are grateful for the visual energy and sense of community offered by our active and supportive members.”

In the past, artwork included in the show has been submitted by Fitton Center’s community of artists, including board members, sponsors, staff, instructors, students and others. Another unique aspect of the show is that it is multigenerational. Many of the artists also submitted narratives and stories to go along with their art.

“Looking at artwork is always rewarding in some way. You might learn something new about somebody you know, for example, someone in the community, or a friend. Maybe, you didn’t even know they created artwork, and you see a different side of them. You might come and see artwork that you’ve never seen before that’s innovative or different, and it might spark some idea in you, and then, you take that into some other part of your life, or in your own artmaking,” Mayhugh said.

The Member Show happens on the even years and is open to Fitton Center members, 18 years of age or older. The juried competition is hosted on the odd-numbered years. Many of the member artists have also taken classes at the Fitton Center, such as pottery, ceramics, printmaking and mosaics.

How to go

What: 30th Anniversary Fitton Member Show

When: The exhibition will be on view through July 12.

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Free and open to all.

More information: fittoncenter.org.