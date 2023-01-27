3 candidates up for Butler County GOP appointment as auditor

The Butler County Republican Party has three candidates to choose from when they meet next week to appoint a successor to former auditor Roger Reynolds who has been ousted from office after his felony conviction.
Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix, West Chester Twp. Fiscal Officer Bruce Jones and newcomer Scott Dalesandro — father of Mike Dalesandro who challenged and lost to Reynolds in November — all want the $110,258 a year job. The son is a Democrat but the father is a Republican.
Acting county Auditor Joe Statzer told the Journal-News he doesn’t want the permanent job.
The deadline to submit applications was Thursday and the screening committee will vet the candidates on Monday. The central committee meets Feb. 2 to make the appointment.
“As per statute, The Butler County Republican Party’s Central Committee will collect to listen to the candidates speak, ask any questions and vote a secret ballot choice as to who they believe is the best, most qualified Republican to fulfill the vacancy of Auditor,” GOP Chairman Todd Hall told the Journal-News.” The candidates have been given proper time to demonstrate their qualifications to the committee, and will have been properly vetted before the vote. I am confident in the process and in our Central Committee to make a wise and prudent choice.”
Reynolds was indicted last February on five counts for bribery and leveraging his public office to further his own interests on charges related to trying to help his family develop land in West Chester Twp. A third felony was added in July for him allegedly asking Lakota Schools officials to use $750,000 of the unspent fees he routinely returns to taxing bodies each year for a golf academy at Four Bridges Golf Course, where his family lives.
The jury found him guilty on the charge related to Lakota but not guilty on the development deal charges. He faces a possible six to 18 month jail term and a $5,000 fine. Visiting Judge Daniel Hogan has scheduled his sentencing for Feb. 15 but Reynolds was forced out of office because he cannot serve as a public official after a felony conviction.
