3 candidates up for Butler County GOP appointment as auditor

The deadline to submit applications was Thursday and the screening committee will vet the candidates on Monday. The central committee meets Feb. 2 to make the appointment.

“As per statute, The Butler County Republican Party’s Central Committee will collect to listen to the candidates speak, ask any questions and vote a secret ballot choice as to who they believe is the best, most qualified Republican to fulfill the vacancy of Auditor,” GOP Chairman Todd Hall told the Journal-News.” The candidates have been given proper time to demonstrate their qualifications to the committee, and will have been properly vetted before the vote. I am confident in the process and in our Central Committee to make a wise and prudent choice.”