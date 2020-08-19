21 Lebanon students quarantined after 1 positive COVID-19 test

Lebanon City Schools sent a lesson to parents Tuesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
“Why is it important for parents to keep kids home if they feel sick or have been tested for COVID without results yet?” a Facebook post said.
“1 student positive today = 21 quarantined students today.”
A day after its first day of school with new virus precautions in place, the Lebanon district emphasized how parents can help prevent the spread of the new virus.
“This only works if people err on the side of caution. Please assess your kids every day and keep them home if they have symptoms. Employers, please work with your employees if they need time off to stay home with a sick or quarantined child.”
Lebanon and Bellbrook schools were the first public districts to open with in-person classes this week. Students and employees wore masks as they attended school.
Brookville opens today for the first time in with students attending classes in-person for the first time since mid-March.