15 residents apply for vacant seat on Lebanon City Council

The deadline for the applications was Monday. Council received the applications Tuesday and started their review in executive session. The city charter requires council members to fill the vacant seat within 30 days. Council members have until June 25 to complete this task.

Wyatt, who was elected in 2017, resigned her seat prior to the May 25 meeting when council members were slated to approve an abortion ban ordinance in the city, designating Lebanon as Ohio’s first sanctuary city for the unborn.