15 residents apply for vacant seat on Lebanon City Council

Lebanon City Council has started reviewing the applications of 15 residents who have applied for the council seat vacated by former councilwoman Krista Wyatt.
The deadline for the applications was Monday. Council received the applications Tuesday and started their review in executive session. The city charter requires council members to fill the vacant seat within 30 days. Council members have until June 25 to complete this task.
Wyatt, who was elected in 2017, resigned her seat prior to the May 25 meeting when council members were slated to approve an abortion ban ordinance in the city, designating Lebanon as Ohio’s first sanctuary city for the unborn.
She said the anti-abortion ordinance was not the entire reason for her resignation. Wyatt cited the ordinance permitting people to carry concealed weapons in the council chamber, which is now in litigation; and the failure to establish a human rights commission.
Among the applicants seeking appointment to the vacant council seat are:
- Doug Sibcy, Clubhouse Lane.
- Scott Norris, Cincinnati Avenue.
- Nathan Nickell, Village Park Drive.
- Joshua Quantz, no address listed on the application.
- Katherine Bowles, Deerfield Road.
- Walter Bessey, no address listed on the application.
- Kristen Dew Eggers, Patriot Court.
- James Norris, Carson Drive.
- Brad Jones, Deerfield Road.
- Michael Cope, West Concord Drive.
- Susie Payson, no address listed on the application.
- Michael Cook, East Main Street.
- Brad Lamoreaux, Countryside Drive.
- Alecia Lipton, East Mulberry Street.
- Matt Sellers, no address listed on the application.