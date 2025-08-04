15 police agencies participating in Fairfield’s National Night Out

This year’s gathering runs from 6-9 p.m., Tuesday, at the justice complex, 5230 Pleasant Ave.

“Each year more and more people are coming,” said Maj. Rebecca Ervin.

“It gives us an opportunity to invite the community to see where we work and what we do. It’s an opportunity to meet our officers – we’ll have a large contingency there.”

Vehicles from 15 police agencies including the Butler County Sheriff’s office and the Hamilton/Fairfield SWAT unit will be there along with Fairfield’s fire department.

Wayne’s Garage & Towing and Fox Towing are bringing their tow trucks. Music will be provided by a disc jockey. There will raffles for gift cards along with National Night Out swag.

All three of Fairfield’s canine officers and their handlers will be on site with ongoing demonstrations in the grassy area near the courts.

Both the police department and municipal court will be open for the public to tour. Municipal Court Judge Zachary Zoz will be there to answer questions.

Children will be able to play in an inflatable bouncy house, maneuver through an obstacle course, have their face painted, or try their luck at a quarterback game – all at no cost.

Local organizations, businesses and vendors will be on hand as well. Chester’s Pizza, The Dawg House, Kona Ice, and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck will offer refreshments for sale.

“We’d like as many people as possible to come out and meet us – it would be great,’’ Ervin said.