11-year-old boy charged after incident at Boys and Girls Club in West Chester

The 58-year-old woman suffered a head injury and was bleeding from head, according to West Chester police.

A 911 caller told dispatchers “The kid did it on purpose. Hit her in the head.”

She said there was no fight and the boy tried to run away after the incident. He was the secured in an outside basketball court area.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

In a statement, the Boys and Girls Club said the boy’s membership was terminated “effective immediately.”

According to court documents, the boy admitted to striking the woman with a “PVC type score keep sign.”

The boy is scheduled to appear in court April 10 for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Michael Braun on the second-degree felony.