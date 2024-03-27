11-year-old boy charged after incident at Boys and Girls Club in West Chester

An 11-year-old Liberty Twp. boy is facing a felonious assault charge in juvenile court following an incident Tuesday that injured an employee at the Boys and Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty, according to police and court records.
The incident happened about 3:15 p.m. at the club on Cincinnati-Dayton Road when a staff member was hit in the head with a “blunt object” allegedly by the boy, according to police.
The 58-year-old woman suffered a head injury and was bleeding from head, according to West Chester police.
A 911 caller told dispatchers “The kid did it on purpose. Hit her in the head.”
She said there was no fight and the boy tried to run away after the incident. He was the secured in an outside basketball court area.
The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.
In a statement, the Boys and Girls Club said the boy’s membership was terminated “effective immediately.”
According to court documents, the boy admitted to striking the woman with a “PVC type score keep sign.”
The boy is scheduled to appear in court April 10 for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Michael Braun on the second-degree felony.
About the Author