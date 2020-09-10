Women's World Cup winner Nagasato joins men's club in Japan

“Honestly speaking, I don’t know how well I will be able to play on the men’s team, but I will do my best to make the most of my experience,” she said. “My performance and conditioning are getting better as I get more experienced. This is good timing for me and I’m really looking forward to this challenge.”

Nagasato said she was influenced by American player Megan Rapinoe.

“It was very inspiring to hear the social message about gender inequality and other messages that Rapinoe was trying to deliver during the (2019) World Cup,” Nagasato said. “So I have been thinking about how I can do the same.”

It was her older brother Genki, a former J-League player who plays for Hayabusa, who helped his sister join the team.

“For over a decade she’s been telling me that her ultimate dream is to play in a men’s team,” Genki Nagasato said. “So, as an older brother, I wanted to help my sister achieve her dream.”

