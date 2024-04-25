When Danish police pulled a woman over, she locked herself in her car and refused to talk

Police also noted that the tires on her car were worn out, there was no rear window and the vehicle’s insurance had expired, the report said.

To open the car, the officers had to call a mechanic. Once that was done, they detained the woman and took her to a nearby hospital for a blood test.

Inside the car, police found two folding knives, leading to additional charges, they said. In Denmark, police can search a vehicle when they pull it over for a traffic violation.

No other details were given.

The Central and West Zealand Police covers the area south and west of Copenhagen.