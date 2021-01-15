President-elect Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan

Called the “American Rescue Plan,” the legislative proposal would meet Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration, while advancing his objective of reopening most schools by the spring. On a parallel track, it would deliver another round of aid to stabilize the economy while the public health effort seeks the upper hand on the pandemic, said aides who described the plan ahead of a speech by Biden on Thursday evening.

LIVE NOW | President-elect @JoeBiden's remarks on Public Health & Economy - LIVE at 7:15pm ET on C-SPAN https://t.co/Z17y0CkYby pic.twitter.com/45bQRWRAMC — CSPAN (@cspan) January 15, 2021